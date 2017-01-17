Broadwell Vulkan Performance Also Up After Recent Mesa Git Work
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 17 January 2017 at 07:25 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Yesterday I published a number of OpenGL/Vulkan benchmarks from Mesa Git in Mesa Git Delivering Faster Intel Vulkan Performance, Closer To OpenGL Driver Speed. Those tests were with Skylake desktop graphics so for some follow-up reference tests I also fired up Mesa Git on an Intel Broadwell ultrabook.

With the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Vulkan performance too goes up when using the fresh Mesa Git following the round of HiZ improvements last week. See the aforelinked article for more back information.

Here are those numbers for reference.

The i7-5600U isn't really great for gaming, but indeed the Mesa code from last week does boost this system's Broadwell performnace with Vulkan.

And makes it a tiny bit faster than OpenGL with the i965 Mesa driver...


More details via 1701166-RI-MESAGITTE00 on OpenBenchmarking.org and see yesterday's article for more information. Mesa 17.0 will be released as stable in February.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Gabe Newell's 2017 Reddit AMA: VR, Source 2 Engine, No Linux Answers
Rust Game Now Supports Vulkan Renderer
Aspyr Media Officially Confirms Bringing Civilization VI To Linux
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided On Linux With Latest RadeonSI - Up To 2~3x Faster
Godot Continues Major Work On Its 3D Renderer For Release In 2017
Linux Gaming Was Great In 2016, But 2017 Should Be Even Better
Popular News
It's Now Possible To Disable & Strip Down Intel's ME Blob
Valve Developer Posts New AMD GPU Debugging Tool, Part Of Improving Linux Driver
Valve May Be Moving Closer With Their VR Linux Support
LLVM/Clang 4.0 Branched, LLVM 5.0 Now On Master
AMDGPU Virtualization Support Updated
Tegra/Nouveau Render-Only Gallium3D Support