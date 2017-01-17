Broadwell Vulkan Performance Also Up After Recent Mesa Git Work

Yesterday I published a number of OpenGL/Vulkan benchmarks from Mesa Git in Mesa Git Delivering Faster Intel Vulkan Performance, Closer To OpenGL Driver Speed. Those tests were with Skylake desktop graphics so for some follow-up reference tests I also fired up Mesa Git on an Intel Broadwell ultrabook.
With the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon, the Vulkan performance too goes up when using the fresh Mesa Git following the round of HiZ improvements last week. See the aforelinked article for more back information.
Here are those numbers for reference.
The i7-5600U isn't really great for gaming, but indeed the Mesa code from last week does boost this system's Broadwell performnace with Vulkan.
And makes it a tiny bit faster than OpenGL with the i965 Mesa driver...
More details via 1701166-RI-MESAGITTE00 on OpenBenchmarking.org and see yesterday's article for more information. Mesa 17.0 will be released as stable in February.
