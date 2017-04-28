Trying Out Intel's OpenCL 2.0 Beignet On Broadwell-U
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 28 April 2017 at 03:36 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Curious about the Beignet OpenCL performance impact on a Broadwell-U laptop/ultrabook and just going through bare metal benchmarking withdrawals while away this week in Russia, I was running some Beignet tests on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

The X1 Carbon with me is equipped with the Intel Core i7-5600U, while older, I was curious about its Beignet OpenCL performance impact. Beignet 1.3 released earlier this year was their first release with OpenCL 2.0 support and a major milestone considering that open-source OpenCL drivers are generally lacking and far from desirable.

The Beignet 1.3 testing as found with Fedora 25 x86_64 has been working out well. Beignet 1.3 was in conjunction with Mesa 13.0.4 and Linux 4.10 via other F25 package updates.


In testing with the Darktable RAW photography software, Beignet 1.3 for OpenCL acceleration on Broadwell-U was indeed faster than just using the CPU code-paths.

Though in at least some cases, Darktable's OpenCL vs. CPU performance is close.


But in Blender 3D modeling, the OpenCL code with Beignet was actually slower... This may be due to Blender's OpenCL code-paths lagging behind, but at least that will be fixed in their next major release with much better OpenCL support.

More Beignet CL tests coming...
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
VK_KHX_multiview Ready For Landing Within ANV, VK_KHX_external_memory Lands
Intel Optane Memory Now Available
More Details On The OpenGL 4.2 Support For Ivy Bridge With Mesa 17.1
Little Perf Improvements & User-Defined Priority Scheduling For Intel's DRM Driver
Intel's OpenCL Beignet Implementation Expands Support For Doubles
MSAA Support Added To The OpenSWR Software Rasterizer
Popular News
Linux 4.12 Should Be Another Exciting, Featureful Cycle
Mozilla Firefox 53.0 Released, Drops Old Linux CPU Support
BFQ I/O Scheduler Queued For Linux 4.12
Ubuntu 17.10 Is Artful
Trying Out The New Installer Of Ubuntu Server
Devuan 1.0 Makes It To A Release Candidate: Debian Without Systemd