Boost Is Planning A Move To CMake
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 July 2017 at 06:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
The Boost C++ libraries is planning for a new build system, but they aren't going for Meson that's been the recent trend among open-source projects.

Boost is planning a migration to using the CMake build system to bolster their efforts. Project chair Jon Kalb announced the decision by the steering committee last week. The move to CMake is primarily being done to help new developers and users.

More details on this effort of making Boost use the CMake build system can be found from this mailing list post.
