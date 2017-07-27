Binutils 2.29 is now available as well as a Binutils 2.28.1 point release.
Binutils 2.29 brings a lot for MIPS and SPARC users. MIPS improvements for Binutils 2.29 include support for microMIPS eXtended Physical Addressing (PXA), microMIPS Release 5 ISA for assembly/disassembly, support for the Imagination interAptiv MR2 CPU, and support for the MIPS16e2 ASE assembly/disassembly.
Binutils 2.29 also has support for the SPARC M8 processor based upon the Oracle SPARC Architecture 2017. Binutils 2.29 also has support for the WASM32 ELF conversion of the WebAssembly file format and various other improvements.
LD in Binutils 2.29 has support for ELF GNU program properties, Texas Instruments PRU processor support, and more. ELF GNU program properties provide details to the loader about what binary is being initialized.
Binutils 2.29 is available from GNU.org.
Add A Comment