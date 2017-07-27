GNU Binutils 2.29 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in GNU on 27 July 2017 at 10:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNU --
Binutils 2.29 is now available as well as a Binutils 2.28.1 point release.

Binutils 2.29 brings a lot for MIPS and SPARC users. MIPS improvements for Binutils 2.29 include support for microMIPS eXtended Physical Addressing (PXA), microMIPS Release 5 ISA for assembly/disassembly, support for the Imagination interAptiv MR2 CPU, and support for the MIPS16e2 ASE assembly/disassembly.

Binutils 2.29 also has support for the SPARC M8 processor based upon the Oracle SPARC Architecture 2017. Binutils 2.29 also has support for the WASM32 ELF conversion of the WebAssembly file format and various other improvements.

LD in Binutils 2.29 has support for ELF GNU program properties, Texas Instruments PRU processor support, and more. ELF GNU program properties provide details to the loader about what binary is being initialized.

Binutils 2.29 is available from GNU.org.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related GNU News
GCC 7.2 To Be Released In About Two Weeks
GCC Is Working On An Implementation Of Microsoft's Language Server Protocol
GCC Begins Preparing For C++20 With -std=c++2a
Libgcrypt 1.8 Released With Various Improvements
New Features Coming For Glibc 2.26
GCC Tacks On Support For The ARM Cortex-R52
Popular News
The Kernel Put On Some Weight With Linux 4.13
Debian 9.1 Released Along With Debian 8.9
Fedora 27 Approves More Features: Flatpaks, NSS, RPM 4.14, Installer
Ubuntu Is Trying To Figure Out The Default Apps For 18.04 LTS
GNOME's Mutter Flips On Its New Monitor Config Manager By Default
It Looks Like Purism Might Be Soon Launching Their Libre Linux Phone