Intel's Beignet Lands LLVM 4.0 Backend Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 13 April 2017 at 07:27 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
While Intel's Beignet is a terrific project especially when it comes to being a leading open-source OpenCL implementation that works with OpenCL 2.0 on GPUs (something that can't be said for Radeon with its open-source OpenCL stack consistently lacking and Nouveau not really being usable either), the sad part of it is that Beignet is consistently slow in supporting new versions of LLVM.

Beignet leverages LLVM for its OpenCL implementation for Intel HD/Iris Graphics hardware. As we've seen with past versions, it's usually not until well after the latest upstream LLVM release that we see support in this Intel open-source project. The latest example is that LLVM 4.0 was released one month ago while finally overnight we see LLVM 4.0 support land in Beignet Git. Now when this LLVM 4.0 support for Beignet ends up in a released version of the OpenCL driver remains another question.

With around 200 lines of code changed, Beignet should now work with LLVM 4.0. Great to see this happening and am excited to try this Intel OpenCL stack with the updated LLVM. At the same time, they've dropped support for LLVM 3.3 and older. Hopefully with LLVM 5.0 later this year we'll see a quicker turnaround time on Beignet support.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
Clear Linux Switches From ACPI CPUFreq To P-State
Intel Linux Developers Begin Bringup Of Cannonlake & Cannonpoint PCH
Intel Mesa Driver / libdrm_intel Going Through Rework
Intel GVT-g Updates Slated For Linux 4.12
Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Testing On The Linux 4.11 Kernel
Intel FPGA Driver Published For The Linux Kernel
Popular News
Ubuntu To Abandon Unity 8, Switch Back To GNOME
NVIDIA's "Open-Source Guy" Has Left The Company
Mark Shuttleworth Makes More Comments On Ubuntu GNOME, Mir, Convergence
Google Kahlee: The First AMD-Powered Chromebook
Former Compiz Developer: Free Software Desktop Might Enter A Dark Age
Mark Shuttleworth Reportedly Returning To Role As Canonical CEO