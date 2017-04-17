Intel's OpenCL Beignet Implementation Expands Support For Doubles
Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 17 April 2017 at 06:15 AM EDT. Add A Comment
INTEL --
Intel's Beignet open-source project that provides an OpenCL implementation for Iris/HD Graphics on Linux has landed many commits over night.

The 70+ commits are about expanding support for the double-precision floating-point data type.

It appears the support for doubles in Beignet is now much more vetted but have yet to see any Beignet developers make any formal comment on the patches or in the mailing list. The latest Beignet patches can be found in Git as we await the project's next release. It was just last week as well that they landed LLVM 4.0 support for their back-end.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Intel News
MSAA Support Added To The OpenSWR Software Rasterizer
Intel Cannonlake Patches Posted For Mesa
Intel Ivy Bridge Gets OpenGL 4.2 On Mesa 17.1
Intel's Beignet Lands LLVM 4.0 Backend Support
Clear Linux Switches From ACPI CPUFreq To P-State
Intel Linux Developers Begin Bringup Of Cannonlake & Cannonpoint PCH
Popular News
Qt 5.10 Release Planned For The End Of November, No Qt 5.8.1 Planned
Ubuntu GNOME Will No Longer Be A Separate Flavor
PostgreSQL 10 Is Going To Be Very Feature Rich
Chrome 59 To Support Headless Mode
Should Ubuntu Have Gone With KDE Instead Of GNOME?
Wine 2.6 Delivers Direct3D Multi-Threaded Command Stream