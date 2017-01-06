Haiku OS Gaining Ground On UEFI, FreeBSD Compatibility Layer, Remote Debugging
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 7 January 2017 at 07:32 AM EST. 15 Comments
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
For those interested in the BeOS-inspired Haiku open-source operating system, they have issued their latest monthly progress report to end out 2016.

Last time we were talking about Haiku OS on Phoronix it was about working on UEFI support and that continued throughout December. Haiku OS now has a simple frame-buffer driver for UEFI, some key fixes have landed, serial debug support was added to investigate issues when booting with UEFI, improved GPT partition creation, and other improvements.

December also brought improvements to Haiku OS when it comes to their launch daemon, x86_64 packages, their remote debugging interface, kernel/driver fixes, BMediaClient API, and more. Those interested in learning more about Haiku's latest development work can read this status update.
15 Comments
