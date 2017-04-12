Bcachefs Is Still Getting Fixed Up To Be A Next-Gen Linux File-System

Kent Overstreet continues developing Bcachefs as what he hopes will be a next-generation Linux file-system code that's originally derived -- but now distantly removed -- from the Bcache code-base.
Last month we reported on Bcachefs rolling out a new on-disk format with encryption and better multi-device support while Kent Overstreet has issued a new post with the latest happenings. Bcachefs was launched in 2015, for those that don't remember, with hopes of EXT4/XFS-like speed but with Btrfs/ZFS-like features.
Most of Kent's recent work has been on debugging the file-system in making it more rock solid. He has been fixing a number of bugs and in the limited time not doing that he's been working on Bcachefs replication support for multiple devices. The bug-fixing appears to be going well but there's still a lot of work to get done with replication.
Those wishing to learn more about Bcachefs latest developments or support his efforts on this file-system can find the latest updates via his Patreon page. Bcachefs continues overall working on features like LZ4/Gzip compression, multi-device handling, hopes for native encryption in the future, SMR shingled drive support, raw flash support, persistent memory support, and more.
