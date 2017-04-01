Bareflank Hypervisor 1.1 Brings Windows Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Virtualization on 3 May 2017 at 09:06 AM EDT.
Bareflank 1.1 is now available as the newest release of this open-source lightweight hypervisor written in C++.

Bareflank 1.1 introduces its own new build system catered towards its needs, adds Windows 8.1/10 OS support, openSUSE 42.2 support, VMM isolation capabilities, multi-core support, VMCall support, the VMM can now be cross-compiled using LLVM/Clang, various SSE and AVX optimizations, and testing improvements.

Great to see the progress of the Bareflank hypervisor considering it isn't talked about nearly as much as other alternatives. The Windows support is interesting.

More details on Bareflank 1.1 via the project's GitHub page.
