Banshee Engine Now Has Working Vulkan Support, But Linux Support Still Developing

We previously talked of the open-source Banshee 3D engine working on Vulkan support while now it's official, but the Linux client remains a work in progress.
The Banshee Engine's Vulkan implementation is now nearly to parity with its Direct3D 11 and OpenGL 4 implementations. Banshee offers a modern front-end API designed around Vulkan, supports multi-threaded rendering, multi-queue support, and other exciting features. Banshee remains a C++14 code-base.
Banshee doesn't yet have a Linux client but it's on target for release next quarter plus an array of other features they hope to implement this year. Those wanting to learn more about Banshee and its new Vulkan commits can visit the GitHub project site.
