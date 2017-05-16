Ballistic Overkill Rolls Out Vulkan Support, New Anti-Aliasing Modes

Ballistic Overkill v1.3.6 has been released as the game's first post-launch update. While Ballistic Overkill 1.3.6 may not sound like a large version bump, it comes with some big changes including Vulkan support.For those unfamiliar with this game that was first released in March, Ballistic Overkill is self-described as, "a fast paced PvP shooter. Select one of 7 classes, each with their own skills and weapons. Make multiple loadouts with each, creating different builds within the same character. No wimpy support classes, in Ballistic everyone is a killer!"Ballistic Overkill 1.3.6 rolls out with Vulkan support today thanks to its updated Unity Game Engine. Additionally, for macOS Gamers, there is Metal API support. The Metal and Vulkan support complement the existing D3D9/D3D11/OpenGL renderers that remain available.

Ballistic Overkill 1.3.6 also ships with a new queue system, various in-game changes, new weapons/animations, MSAA 2/4/8x anti-aliasing support complementing FXAA, and other fixes and gameplay enhancements.More details on the Ballistic Overkill 1.3.6 changes via this Steam Community post . Unfortunately, Ballistic Overkill doesn't have any integrated benchmark mode so there probably won't be any OpenGL vs. Vulkan tests of this game on Phoronix aside from some possible quick, informal tests. Ballistic Overkill is available on Steam for Linux for $12 USD. Initial Vulkan Linux tests with this game.