Intel Gen 4~5 BLORPing Happens With Mesa 17.2 Git
Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 26 May 2017 at 11:41 AM EDT. 2 Comments
MESA --
Earlier this month we reported on patch work done to bring Intel's BLORP blitting framework to older Intel graphics hardware and now that work has landed in Git for Mesa 17.2.

This work by Jason Ekstrand is for bringing up Intel Gen 4 and 5 hardware up under BLORP, which is the blitting code that has been use for Sandy Bridge and newer. With Gen 4~5 now using this common, well-tested code, it should help fix some bugs in the process for those still on this old Intel hardware. See that earlier code for more details.

All of the BLORP patches for Gen 4~5 enablement are now in Mesa Git.
