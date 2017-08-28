Work Begins On Kernel DRM Driver For BCM7268 With VC5
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 28 August 2017 at 07:19 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Eric Anholt of Broadcom has been working on a new VC5 Gallium3D driver for supporting a new generation of Broadcom 3D graphics hardware that goes beyond the "VC4" 3D notably used by the current Raspberry Pi boards. So far he's been working on this new VC5 Gallium3D driver but now he's beginning work on the related Direct Rendering Manager kernel driver for this next-gen hardware.

Anholt confirmed he received a development board for the Broadcom BCM7268, the SoC to first feature VC5 graphics. Details on the BCM7268 remain very scarce with it not officially launching yet by Broadcom and the details about the new 3D graphics processor and hardware capabilities being scant. But we're excited for it with VC5 being capable of OpenCL and Vulkan along with later OpenGL features.

Eric does note that with VC5, there is now an MMU! He also commented that he started the new kernel module work by building off a copied version of the VC4 DRM driver. Another interesting detail revealed is that there is no display component to the VC5 DRM driver but any display components are to be supported by their own kernel driver communicating with the VC5 DRM via DMA-BUFs.

No word yet on when we may begin seeing Broadcom BCM7268, but it might still be a ways out given Anholt is still in the early stages of hardware enablement for the new 3D graphics processor.

These latest details on the VC5 effort via the VC4/VC5 weekly development update.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Purism's Librem 5 Is Nearing $100k In Funding, But A Long Journey Remains
Jolla Announces Sailfish X
Freedreno MSM Driver Updates Submitted For Linux 4.14
The Passive Cooling Paradigm: Atlast Solutions Ultimate Fanless Core i7 7700T
Allwinner sun4i DRM Queues HDMI CEC Support For Linux 4.14
Hands On With The Tyan Thunder GT24EB7106; Building The Kernel In Under 30 Seconds
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Continues Refining Its GNOME Shell Theme
Intel Quietly Drops Xeon Phi 7200 Coprocessors
GNOME Control Center Switches To Its New Settings Layout
QupZilla Web Browser Becomes KDE Falkon
GIMP 2.9.6 Released With GEGL Multi-Threading & Better HiDPI Support
Android 8.0 "Oreo" Launches