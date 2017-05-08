Falcon: A New, Faster JIT Compiler For Java/JVM

Last week Azul Systems released a new version of its Zing runtime for Java. With the new version of Zing comes a new JIT compiler dubbed "Falcon" for offering faster Java performance.
The Falcon JIT compiler for Java/JVM is based on LLVM and offers much better performance over the legacy "C2" JIT compiler.
- Azul’s new “Falcon” Just-in-Time (JIT) compiler is a new, highly optimized runtime compiler for Azul’s Zing runtime for Java (JVM)
- Falcon is based on LLVM, the compiler infrastructure project backed by dozens of companies and hundreds of contributors advancing the latest capabilities in modern compiler technology
- Falcon delivers substantial performance gains over Java’s legacy “C2” JIT compiler
- Zing with Falcon achieves better application SLA metrics, reduces operating costs, and results in an improved customer experience
More details at Azul.com.
