Awesome 4.0 Window Manager Released
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 25 December 2016 at 09:55 PM EST. 1 Comment
X.ORG --
Yet another open-source project pushing out a big release for the holidays is the Awesome Window Manager Framework. Awesome 4.0 was released today with some big changes for this open-source X11/X.Org window manager and incorporates about four years of changes since Awesome 3.5.

Awesome 4.0 now supports RandR screen changes without needing a restart, many API changes/improvements, a number of new widgets and layouts, more efficient window box redraws, and more.

Version 4.0 of the Awesome window manager framework features big changes to the mouse movement and resize handlers, including support for delayed resizing, touch-friendly resize handles, window snapping, edge tiling, and other functionality.

Details on these API changes for Awesome 4 can be found via the documentation area. Other information and download links for Awesome 4.0 via AwesomeWM.org.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
Reworked Touchpad Acceleration For Libinput: No Longer Terrible
X.Org Server 1.20 "Shrimp & Grits" Open For Development
New X.Org Driver Updates Roll Out For Xorg-Server 1.19 Support
AMDGPU & Radeon DDX Updated - Better 2D Performance, Tear Free, DRI3 Default
Freedreno Encouraging Users To Switch To Modesetting X.Org Driver
X.Org Server 1.19 Officially Released With A Year's Worth Of Improvements
Popular News
Driver-Free Printing Comes To Ubuntu 17.04, AirPrint Support
LibreOffice Announces "MUFFIN" User Interface
Nintendo's Switch Game Console Is Vulkan & OpenGL Conformant
Libav Now Supports VA-API HEVC Accelerated Decoding
ALSA 1.1.3 Released For Linux Sound
NVIDIA Developer Posts Auto PRIME Detection, Mesa USB Loader Support