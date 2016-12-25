Yet another open-source project pushing out a big release for the holidays is the Awesome Window Manager Framework. Awesome 4.0 was released today with some big changes for this open-source X11/X.Org window manager and incorporates about four years of changes since Awesome 3.5.
Awesome 4.0 now supports RandR screen changes without needing a restart, many API changes/improvements, a number of new widgets and layouts, more efficient window box redraws, and more.
Version 4.0 of the Awesome window manager framework features big changes to the mouse movement and resize handlers, including support for delayed resizing, touch-friendly resize handles, window snapping, edge tiling, and other functionality.
Details on these API changes for Awesome 4 can be found via the documentation area. Other information and download links for Awesome 4.0 via AwesomeWM.org.
