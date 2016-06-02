Avidemux Open-Source Video Editor Updated To End Out 2016

If the recent releases of Kdenlive, OpenShot, Pitivi, and others haven't satisfied your needs, perhaps you may want to try out the latest build of Avidemux.
For those in need of a basic cross-platform, open-source video editor, Avidemux 2.6.16 is now available. Avidemux 2.6.16 is coming just one month after the previous release and together provide a modestly-sized bundle of updates. Avidemux 2.6.16 updates its FFmpeg library, adds a resizer to VA-API, improvements to its Qt user-interface, fixed sub-titling on macOS, re-emabled NVENC video encoding support, and build system improvements.
November's Avidemux 2.6.15 release had improved hardware decoding support, added support for HEVC/VC1 with VA-API on Linux, fixed NVENC NVIDIA video encoding, experimental Dxva2 video decoder for Windows, and various other updates.
Those wishing to learn about the latest changes to the Avidemux video editor open-source software can learn more at its Free.fr project site.
