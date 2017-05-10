Better Driver Matching For X.Org Server 1.20
10 May 2017
A two-year-old patch for the X.Org Server from a NVIDIA developer has finally landed.

The xfree86: Improved autoconfig drivers matching is now in xorg-server Git. This 100+ line patch implements a new auto configuration driver matching algorithm. The benefit is the driver matching code is made easier and also doesn't end up adding duplicate drivers on the case of multiple GPUs.

NVIDIA's Aaron Plattner who reviewed the patch commented back in 2015 that this work was done for platforms with "a whole bunch of GPUs." The old X.Org Server code would keep adding the same drivers repeatedly for each GPU, overflowing the device list.

This is yet another change for X.Org Server 1.20, the next release that has yet to be scheduled in for release. There's also been XWayland and GLAMOR improvements, among other changes, queueing for this next update.
