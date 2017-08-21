The Passive Cooling Paradigm: Atlast Solutions Ultimate Fanless Core i7 7700T

For your Linux hardware interest this evening is a reader-contributed guest review of the Atlast Solutions Ultimate Fanless Core i7 7700T under Linux. Thanks to Luuk van der Duim for testing this fanless computer and sharing his results with us at Phoronix. Reader opinion pieces, Linux hardware reviews, and other article are happily accepted by contacting us.When deciding on a computer, you have a budget to consider. Let ‘budget’ be an axis and on both far ends life is simple. That is: if you have no money there is no room to cater any needs. If your budget is unlimited you can simply satisfy all your longings as long as these are offered somewhere.With respect to that budget axis, most people live somewhere in the middle, where life is utterly complicated. Where offerings are abundant, all with their respective value, price features and limitations to consider. The free market adds marketing to the equation, seemingly to further complicate consumers’ lives even further. Some first world problems that need to be solved.Put your savings on one end of the seesaw and your needs, wishes and cravings on the other. Keep reorganizing your wishes by their perceived weights along the beam, then step back, and reconsider until you reach perfect harmony. Your author can stretch this process for weeks and months on end.Simply put, I want to eat cake and have it and not feel silly in hindsight.Of course that is too much. Or is it?Whilst editing audio recordings, I find myself making ‘noise profiles’ often for use in the Audacitys noise reduction filter because the computer I have is the main cause of noise in the room and it is vocal enough to make me want to reduce it. I’ve put ‘not so noisy’ somewhere on top of the wishlist for my new computer.Watching HD videos let alone converting a video file and even playing chess online (!) can be a demanding task for my 2009 era computer. So much so that these applications make it bend its head lowly and groan as if I had asked it to move Greenland over to Denmark. Second on the wish list is some more power and hard wired features for the loads I treat it on. Hardware support for decoding and encoding would be greatly welcomed.I got used to the convenience of compact housing and bulky computers are not really my type. I will avoid the big tower design-paradigm if I can.I don’t play games.While there are some intriguing and valid use cases for the high-end graphics card apart from gaming, such as training your pet (convolutional) neural network or accelerate video- or image manipulation. However such power comes with a considerable price tag and cooling concerns when put to work in a confined space.And while I would have loved an occasional flight in X-plane 11, I doubt that occasion would justify the costs. The high-end graphics card didn’t make it to the list.A table with many computers of interest with their respective noise production levels was my foremost helpful tool. I picked a ‘best, least noisy in a modest form factor’-computer and ended up not purchasing it because it was past midnight and I don’t buy past midnight unless I am absolutely sure and apparently I wasn’t.On a fresh new day, just a few hours later. The oracle ‘Google’ brought Atlast! Solutions’ Fanless computers to my attention.You should know your author has a sweet spot for computers without moving parts because these cannot make unwanted noise, do not suffer mechanical wear and are intrinsically more energy efficient.The offerings on powerful fanless computers I had seen before however, came with an exclusiveness penalty added to the price tag and came with RS-323 ports. The first I could not afford and the latter was nowhere on the wish list. Apparently I have not been paying attention because today there exists more than solely the expensive industrial offering.At this point I cheated and adjusted my budget to match the computer’s price.I bought the:

Its casing houses an Intel Core i7 7700T ( 0.8 - 3.8 GHz) on an Asus ROG Strix Z270i Gaming motherboard paired with 16GB of DDR4 at 3000MHz and a Samsung SM961 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe drive.Note that the configuration is not fixed. You can choose motherboards, memory modules, drives and whether you would like an optical drive fitted.On the back:4xUSB 2.0 / 4x USB 3.0 (one C-type) / 1 HDMI / 1 DisplayPort / 5 audio jacks for (120 dB SNR in playback) 7.1 Surround / Optical S/PDIF / Gigabit ethernet / Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 a,b,g,n & acAll one is to expect of a modern computer is there, the whole shebang. I did have ‘thunderbolt’ pencil-scribbled somewhere - for future expandability – but an eraser was quickly found. Do note the absence of RS-232 ports!It is housed in the ‘Impactics C3LH’ case Its dimensions are 260x240x88 (WxDxH in mm.) for non-metrics out there, this approximates to 10.24x9.45x3.45 inches.Chassis, bottom and top plate are made of zinc-plated steel.Heat sinks and front bezel are made of an aluminum alloy.Its design is uncomplicated. Matte black metal ‘modern industrial’.It reminds of a high-end amplifier: one button on the front panel, large radiators on either side.A sturdy build.Each heatsink has thirty fins to enlarge radiating surface area. With these it’s cooling specifications are rated 50 Watt @ 30 °C (86°F) - or 35 Watt at 50°C (122°F) ambient temperature.Not that much.The CPUs marked with a T in Intel’s Core series line-up are those that generally cannot handle the higher operating frequencies the 7700 vanilla or Ks can. Feature wise there are no differences. To the best of my knowledge, there are none other than its maximum operating temperature ceiling, operating frequencies and its lower TDP.Lower operating frequencies allow for lower voltages. The CPU draws less power that way and as a consequence it generates less heat. Intel rated the 7700T at 35W TDP (Thermal Design Power) which is defined as the average heat in Watt a processor generates at default operating frequency with an Intel defined high workload on all cores. Any cooling system must minimally keep up with this rate.The 7700 vanilla and the 7700K parts for example, are rated 65W and 91W respectively.Heat generation varies greatly depending on load. The ‘thermald’ daemon shows figures of heat generation of the CPU if started with ‘--no-daemon --loglevel=debug’ arguments. In turbo I have seen the 7700T generates ~42 Watt but while writing this article its usage is very modest:

By phase change and capillary action of course! This design uses the brick and mortar of heat transportation - the heatpipe. Very elegant and efficient, the energy needed to transport the heat, comes from the waste heat itself. It is like unwanted guests showing themselves the way out.Heatpipes are ‘vacuum’ copper (in this case) tubes with a modest amount of liquid inside. Heatpipes transport heat from the source of the heat, the processors heat spreader, to wherever the heat is dissipated into air, the radiators. Where the heatpipe gets hot, the liquid changes phase into gas and spreads trough the pipe, almost instantaneous. Where the tube is colder the gas will condensate. The inner walls of the pipe have a wick-like structure. The wick-like structure makes sure the fluid – in our case distilled water – finds its way back to the hot spot(s) of the pipe. Heat pipes are orders of magnitude more efficient than conductive distribution of heat by a solid rod.The method may be brilliant, physics dictate the effectiveness of the cooling system, nothing else does.Ambient temperature influence cooling power of the system. Turbo on all cores will exceed the 35 Watt TDP and if such load is prolonged, the computer may have no choice but to briefly lower operating frequency by the P-state mechanism or by injecting idle time in Linux’ kernel scheduler with the Powerclamp driver. There are even some ‘last resorts’ but hopefully the machine will never need these.Yes, I promise to tidy up those cables. Really.