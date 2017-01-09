Aspyr Media Officially Confirms Bringing Civilization VI To Linux

After Aspyr Media left a lot of uncertainty in 2016 about the viability of bringing Sid Meier's Civilization VI game to Linux, they officially confirmed today that they are bringing this latest Civilization title to Linux.
With Aspyr having ported Civilization: Beyond Earth to Linux, there was lots of hope they would be able to do the same for Civilization VI, which was released for Windows and macOS gamers last October. Now they wrote via a blog post today, "Aspyr Media announced today that Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI, the next entry in the award-winning Civilization® franchise, which has sold-in over 37 million units, is coming soon to Linux!"
No release date for the Linux copy or system requirements are yet available. Under Windows the game needs a minimum of a HD 5570 / GTX 450 or recommendation of HD 7970 / GTX 770, but under Linux those requirements are almost certainly to be much higher given this D3D11 game will almost definitely be using OpenGL rather than Vulkan. Civilization VI on Windows does have a benchmark mode, let's hope as well it's preserved in the Linux build for some fun benchmarking.
