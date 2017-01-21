You Can Now Benchmark The ArrayFire GPU Library With The Phoronix Test Suite
Written by Michael Larabel in Phoronix Test Suite on 21 January 2017 at 05:27 PM EST.
If you have some spare GPU cycles this weekend, ArrayFire can now be benchmarked via the Phoronix Test Suite.

For those unfamiliar with ArrayFire, "ArrayFire is a general-purpose library that simplifies the process of developing software that targets parallel and massively-parallel architectures including CPUs, GPUs, and other hardware acceleration devices."

There's now an ArrayFire test profile thanks to Phoronix user "nevion". So it's as simple as phoronix-test-suite benchmark arrayfire for being able to setup ArrayFire and run a large combination of these tests in a fully-automated and reproducible manner. Though setting up ArrayFire can be customized and there is a large dependency chain, so depending upon your system configuration, it might have a few temporary issues building out ArrayFire in a fully-automated manner on all Linux distributions and in ensuring it's using your desired GPU driver/library.

Anyhow, it's a new test profile and inches us closer to having 1,000 tests available via OpenBenchmarking.org for execution by the Phoronix Test Suite. Those unfamiliar with how test profiles look in a raw manner, here's the new test. Or there can be a simpler example with say a basic test like cl-mem.

Those working on creating their own tests for execution by the Phoronix Test Suite can look for community-oriented help via our forums or contact us for commercial support, custom engineering, etc.

Thanks again to Phoronix reader "Nevion" for this new test profile. For those curious how ArrayFire compares on different GPUs, I'll now have some tests up shortly on Phoronix.
