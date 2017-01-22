ArrayFire OpenCL Benchmarks On NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1050/1060/1070/1080 Pascal

With now having a test profile for the ArrayFire GPU library, here is the start of some benchmarks of a Linux OpenCL comparison using this advanced library. For your viewing pleasure this Sunday morning are the results for the complete GeForce GTX 1000 "Pascal" line-up to date.
For those curious about the ArrayFire performance on different GPUs, so far I have results done for the GeForce GTX 1050, GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, and GTX 1080. The ArrayFire test profile has more than 300+ options, plus with the Phoronix Test Suite running each test a minimum of three times for accuracy, with these five GPUs that's already more than 4,500 OpenCL benchmarks executed for this article. Of course, it's all trivial thanks to the test automation with the Phoronix Test Suite.
ArrayFire is just the latest OpenCL test profile along with many other tests like LuxMark, Rodinia, Parboil, cl-mem, SHOC, ViennaCL, and many others...
For a featured article on Phoronix in the days ahead will be a larger GPU comparison; these were just the Pascal results I had completed so far this weekend.
A lot of data...
If you want to compare your own system's results to this data, simply install the Phoronix Test Suite and run phoronix-test-suite benchmark 1701227-PTS-ARRAYFIR32 for your own, fully-automated, side-by-side performance comparison.
See all 300+ results via this OpenBenchmarking.org result file. Stay tuned for more test results shortly.
Add A Comment