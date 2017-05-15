Ardour 5.9 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 15 May 2017 at 11:57 AM EDT.
Ardour 5.9 is now available as the latest version of this popular, open-source and cross-platform digital audio workstation software.

Ardour 5.9 features improvements to its UI, enhancements to tempo and MIDI related features, small improvements to state serialization, support for Presonus Faderport 8, theme updates, scripting and plug-in additions, and a range of other changes.

Those interested in this digital audio workstation software can learn more about Ardour 5.9 via the official release announcement at Ardour.org.
