Ardour Digital Audio Workstation 5.11 Released
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 16 August 2017 at 03:13 PM EDT.
FREE SOFTWARE --
For audio engineers and musicians making use of the cross-platform, open-source Ardour Digital Audio Workstation, its 5.11 release is now available.

Ardour 5.11 isn't a particularly big update but does include bug fixes and various minor enhancements. Some of the work included with Ardour 5.11 includes a new template management dialog, graphical editing for VCA automation, other VCA improvements, support for non-layered MIDI recording, minor UI refinements, and a range of bug fixes.

More details on Ardour 5.11 via today's release announcement at Ardour.org.
