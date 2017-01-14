X.Org Server 1.19.1 For Testing On Arch, Libinput X.Org Driver To Be Used By Default
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 14 January 2017
Arch Linux fans can now find this week's X.Org Server 1.19.1 available from the extra repository plus other pending X.Org changes.

Besides getting X.Org Server 1.19.1, Arch Linux is also making xf86-input-libinput the default input driver while the Synaptics, Evdev, and Wacom X.Org drivers will continue to be available for those interested in using them.

Additionally, a range of older X.Org DDX drivers are essentially being deprecated and being punted off to AUR: xf86-input-joystick, xf86-input-acecad, xf86-video-apm, xf86-video-ark, xf86-video-chips, xf86-video-glint, xf86-video-i128, xf86-video-i740, xf86-video-mach64, xf86-video-neomagic, xf86-video-nv, xf86-video-r128, xf86-video-rendition, xf86-video-s3, xf86-video-s3virge, xf86-video-savage, xf86-video-siliconmotion, xf86-video-sis, xf86-video-tdfx, xf86-video-trident, and xf86-video-tseng.

These latest X.Org changes for the rolling-release Arch Linux distribution were announced today on ArchLinux.org.
