Arceri Is Still Working To Improve GLSL Compile Times For Mesa

For those wondering what Valve Linux developer Timothy Arceri has been working on with KHR_no_error settling down and the like, he still is striving towards faster GLSL compilation times to in turn speed up Linux game loading performance.
Timothy today sent out a set of eight patches for trying to speed-up the OpenGL Shading Language compile times for Mesa. When doing a test compile of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided shaders single-threaded on a Ryzen 7 1800X box, he dropped the compile time from 147 seconds to 128 seconds with these new patches. That may seem like a long time, but the in-game performance is faster than the single-threaded shader-db run and this is without making use of the GLSL shader cache that can be used by gamers on subsequent runs.
These latest patches for now are on Mesa-dev with the work focusing on optimizations to the parser and AST areas of the compiler.
1 Comment