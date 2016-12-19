Arcan is the project we first wrote about earlier this year as an open-source display server built atop a game engine and with Lua scripting support. It's been in development for years and progressed a lot this year. Lately the developer has been working on X11 and Wayland compatibility for Arcan.
The developer has got initial support for X and Wayland running atop Arcan. While he does enough to record a video demo, GLAMOR and GLX support are still early and there are various other limitations.
Those wishing to learn more can read this blog post and this GitHub repository.
