Arcan Display Server Working On X.Org / Wayland Compatibility
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 27 December 2016 at 04:43 PM EST. Add A Comment
Arcan is the project we first wrote about earlier this year as an open-source display server built atop a game engine and with Lua scripting support. It's been in development for years and progressed a lot this year. Lately the developer has been working on X11 and Wayland compatibility for Arcan.

The developer has got initial support for X and Wayland running atop Arcan. While he does enough to record a video demo, GLAMOR and GLX support are still early and there are various other limitations.


Those wishing to learn more can read this blog post and this GitHub repository.
