Arcan 0.5.2 Released: That Display Server Built On A Game Engine, Now Tackling VR
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 May 2017 at 02:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Arcan 0.5.2 has been released as the newest version of the open-source display server project built in part using a game engine that has also been working on X.Org and Wayland compatibility.

Arcan currently describes itself as "a powerful development framework for creating virtually anything from user interfaces for specialized embedded applications all the way to full-blown standalone desktop environments. At its heart lies a robust and portable multimedia engine, with a well-tested and well-documented Lua scripting interface. The development emphasizes security, debuggability and performance -- guided by a principle of least surprise in terms of API design."

Arcan 0.5.2 features a reworked LED subsystem, accelerated graphics improvements, initial HMD/VR supoport but it's still early on in development, a new "Waybridge" Wayland protocol service, Xarcan as an X.Org Server with a SHMLF driver back-end, improved SDL support, and a wide-range of other work.

More details on Arcan 0.5.2 via the change-log listed via GitHub while a whole lot more on the innovative work happening around Arcan can be found via this blog post.
