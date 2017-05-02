April's Steam Survey Shows Their Linux Users At 0.76%, macOS Drops Below 3%
With the start of a new month brings us new figures from Valve with regard to their controversial Steam Survey.

For the April 2017 results, they show the Linux gaming market-share percentage dropped by 0.01%, which puts their overall Steam Linux tally at 0.76%. It shows a slight increase to Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS users while Linux 64-bit (commonly shows up when using Arch-based distributions) as a slight decline along with Ubuntu 16.10 while Mint 18.1 remained unchanged.

The Steam Linux base shows up as 0.76% while macOS was a slight drop to 2.99% and Windows was at 96.13%. I believe this is the lowest we've seen the macOS Steam numbers in a while with it generally hovering between 3~4%.

The lack of any big swing for Linux in April isn't too much of a surprise considering there weren't any big AAA Linux game releases last month, Ubuntu 17.04 wasn't anything to get excited about in terms of converting potential Windows gamers, nothing new on the Steam OS / Steam Machines front, or any other event driving Windows/macOS gamers to running Linux or for the occasional gamers to decide to fire up their Steam client.

Those wanting to dig through this month's data batch can find it here.
