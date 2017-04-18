Android-x86 6.0-r3 Released, Now Riding On Mesa 17.0.4
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 25 April 2017 at 05:36 AM EDT.
While earlier this year the future of Android-x86 was questioned, so far the project is moving along and released this week was Android-x86 6.0-r3 as the latest Marshmallow update.

Android-x86 6.0-r3 features support for CD/DVD auto-mounting, a qemu-android launch script to easily fire up Android-x86 via QEMU, updates against upstream Android Marshmallow, use of the Linux 4.4.62 kernel, switching over to Mesa 17.0.4 for the latest graphics driver support, and various other upstream package updates.

Those wishing to explore Android-x86 6.0-r3 can find it continue to be hosted on Android-x86.org.
