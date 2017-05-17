Android Studio 3.0 Preview Release: Kotlin, Java 8 Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 17 May 2017 at 05:56 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Some additional Android news from Google I/O 2017 is the first preview (Canary 1) release of the Android Studio 3.0 integrated development environment.

Android Studio 3.0 Canary 1 features support for the Kotlin programming language, with Google now pushing for better support for this JVM-based language developed by JetBrains. Earlier at I/O, Google announced they would begin officially supporting Kotlin on Android.

Android Studio 3.0 Canary 1 also features more Java 8 language feature integration, an improved layout editor, an adaptive icon wizard, XML fonts preview support, support for Android Things (their IoT effort), Instant App support, build speed improvements, and a range of other optimizations, fixes, and usability improvements.


More details on this first public test release of Android Studio 3.0 via the Android developers' blog.
