Android O Developer Preview 2 Released, Android Go Announced

To no surprise, there's plenty of Android news at Google's I/O 2017 conference that kicked off today.
Android O Developer Preview 2 is now available for those wishing to beta test the next installment of the Android operating system. Android O Developer Preview 2 features many enhancements over the earlier test release including more system optimizations, a new Android Vitals dashboard via the Play console, picture-in-picture work, a new homescreen for Android TV, TensorFlow Lite for machine learning on mobile devices, and more.
Android Go was also announced at Google I/O 2017 as a version of Android catering towards entry-level mobile devices. Specifically, Android Go is designed for phones with 1GB or less of memory. Android Go is optimized for lower-end devices, apps that use less storage space and RAM, and the Play store highlights apps better fitted for these low-end devices.
More details on these Android O updates via the Android developer blog.
Those wanting to watch live-streams of Google I/O can do so here.
2 Comments