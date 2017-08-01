Google has announced the release of Android 8.0. Formally known as "Android O", the tasty codename has been revealed as Oreo.
Android 8.0 Oreo adds picture-in-picture support, the concept of notification dots, an autofill framework, various system optimizations, background limits, and more. Developers targeting Android can now make use of an autosizing textview, XML fonts, downloadable fonts and emoji, adaptive icons, and other new developer features in Android Oreo.
Those wishing to learn more about Android 8.0 Oreo can do so via the Android Developers' blog.
8 Comments