LLVM/Clang Picks Up Support For The Ananas Operating System

The LLVM Clang compiler toolchain now has mainline support for the Ananas platform.
Ananas? It's pronounced as "Pineapple" and is self-described as "[consisting] of a kernel, a loader, assorted builds scripts and a standard C library (which is based on the Public Domain C Library, PDCLib). Ananas has a clear goal: technology-wise to be the easiest-to-understand operating system in existance, and license-wise to be the most free operating system imaginable." Ananas is under the liberal Beer-Ware License.
The support to LLVM and Clang further comment, "Ananas is a home-brew operating system, mainly for amd64 machines. After using GCC for quite some time, it has switched to clang and never looked back - yet, having to manually patch things is annoying, so it'd be much nicer if this was in the official tree."
Have you ever tried the Ananas operating system? It has been under development for a few years and supports i386 and AMD64, handles preemptible multi-tasking, multi-processor support, ATA/AHCI/PCI/VGA/serial device support, a fairly complete kernel, EXT2 and FAT file-system support, and more. Those wishing to learn more about this hobbyist OS itself can visit the project page or find the code up on GitHub.
