AmanithVG Brings Fast OpenVG To Linux, OpenGL ES Rendering

AmanithVG is a new library implementing the Khronos OpenVG 1.1 vector graphics 2D API. This library supports OpenVG rendering using a software/CPU-based approach or in turn using OpenGL / OpenGL ES 1.1.
AmanithVG supports Linux on nearly all major architectures and also supports Windows, macOS, etc. For anyone relying upon OpenVG, this could be interesting considering the OpenVG state tracker was previously dropped from Mesa/Gallium3D and it's been a while since last seeing any interesting innovations in this space.
More details on this OpenVG rendering library via amanithvg.com while the code can be found via GitHub.
Add A Comment