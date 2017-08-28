AmanithVG Brings Fast OpenVG To Linux, OpenGL ES Rendering
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 28 August 2017 at 12:29 PM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
AmanithVG is a new library implementing the Khronos OpenVG 1.1 vector graphics 2D API. This library supports OpenVG rendering using a software/CPU-based approach or in turn using OpenGL / OpenGL ES 1.1.

AmanithVG supports Linux on nearly all major architectures and also supports Windows, macOS, etc. For anyone relying upon OpenVG, this could be interesting considering the OpenVG state tracker was previously dropped from Mesa/Gallium3D and it's been a while since last seeing any interesting innovations in this space.

More details on this OpenVG rendering library via amanithvg.com while the code can be found via GitHub.
Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

