Alpine Linux 3.5 Ships With ZFS Root File-System Support, Switches To LibreSSL
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 22 December 2016 at 12:44 PM EST. 1 Comment
The lightweight Alpine Linux distribution that is built around Musl libc and BusyBox and popular in the container space has issued a big update to their Linux operating system.

Alpine 3.5.0 is shipping today and it has migrated from OpenSSL to LibreSSL, provides initial support for 64-bit ARM (AArch64), supports ZFS as the root file-system, and has better Python 3.x support.

Alpine Linux 3.5 also has updated packages like Samba 4.5.3, GTK+ 3.22.5, glib 2.50.2, xorg-server 1.18.4, and more. There is also now support for R, JRuby, and OCaml with this lightweight Linux distribution.

More details on Alpine 3.5 via AlpineLinux.org.
