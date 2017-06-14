Allwinner Has Many DRM Changes Queued For Linux 4.13
The Allwinner sun4i-drm driver has a ton of new code ready to ship with the Linux 4.13 kernel that will greatly help many Allwinner SoC users out there running this open-source Direct Rendering Manager driver.

The sun4i-drm updates have a lot of work to extend the driver's coverage to different SoCs. First up for this driver in Linux 4.13 will be V3s display engine support, which is used by newer Allwinner SoCs like the H3, A64, and others. There's also now HDMI support for Allwinner SoCs -- currently the A10s but the Free Electrons developer indicates it can be extended to the A10/A20/A31.

There's also preliminary work in this driver for supporting dual-pipeline SoCs including the A10/A20/A31/H3, but that dual-pipeline support isn't fully completed for Linux 4.13.

The sun4i DRM driver changes being called upon for DRM-Next to in turn land for the Linux 4.13 cycle can be found via this pull request.
