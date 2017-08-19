With this weekend marking the 4.13-rc6 kernel release, David Airlie will be cutting off new material accepted into DRM-Next for then merging during the Linux 4.14 kernel merge window. As such, DRM maintainers this weekend are busy submitting the last of their new feature material they hope to see in Linux 4.14.
Maxime Ripard of Free Electrons has sent in the Allwinner sun4i Direct Rendering Manager driver changes for this next kernel cycle. It's not a big pull request, but does include improvements to the HDMI support that was initially introduced in Linux 4.13. With these HDMI display improvements there is also now CEC support via the CEC framework in the Linux kernel. CEC being the Consumer Electronics Control specification for allowing multiple devices to be controlled via the HDMI cable via a single remote/controller.
Those using Allwinner sun4i DRM can learn more via this pull request.
