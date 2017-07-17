Albion Online MMORPG Launches With Linux Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 17 July 2017 at 10:19 AM EDT. 6 Comments
Linux gamers have frequently complained about the lack of MMORPG games on Linux, but at least today there is now one more with Albion Online beginning to roll out to backers of this medieval fantasy themed game.

Albion Online has begun rolling out to users for this cross-platform MMORPG developed by Sandbox Interactive with same-day Linux support.


Those wishing to learn more about the game can visit AlbionOnline.com but even its web server seems to be running rather slowly at the moment. The game today is available for those who buy the "Legendary" pack for $99.95 USD while it launches tomorrow for those that pay $49.95 USD for the "Epic" level or $29.95 USD beginning on 19 July.
