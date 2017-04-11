Mir Developer: Anyone Interested In Native Wayland Clients In Mir?
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 11 April 2017 at 10:15 AM EDT. 15 Comments
While Canonical is expected to maintain Mir for IoT use-cases, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is expected to use the GNOME desktop on Wayland. The community forks so far of Unity 8 also appear to want to switch to Wayland eventually rather than Mir. In trying to maintain relevance for Mir, longtime Mir developer Alan Griffiths is asking whether the community would be interested in native Wayland client support in Mir.

This longtime Mir developer at Canonical wrote a blog post today entitled "A new hope." Griffiths remains committed to Mir and believes there is value in it and it is a "valued contribution to the free software landscape." Alan believes that there could be support so that Mir clients could use libwayland directly. He hasn't yet written any code, but he believes this native support for Wayland clients in Mir could lead to better toolkit support and other maintenance easier.

He ended his personal blog post with, "If Canonical could be persuaded to add this feature to Mir and/or maintain it in the project would anyone care? Is anyone else willing to help with such a feature?"
