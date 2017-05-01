AVR32 Architecture Called For Removal From Mainline Linux Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 1 May 2017 at 04:03 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
It looks like the mainline Linux kernel will support one less CPU architecture come Linux 4.12.

The AVR32 architecture for 32-bit RISC micro-controllers designed in Norway and used in some Atmel products is set to be discontinued from the mainline kernel.

Hans-Christian Noren Egtvedt wrote on the kernel mailing list, "This will remove support for AVR32 architecture from the kernel and clean away the most obvious architecture related parts. Removing dead code in drivers is the next step."

This initial dropping of AVR32 architecure code from the mainline kernel comes in at over twenty-seven thousand lines of code.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.11 Kernel Officially Released
Linux 4.11 Set To Be Released Today
USB Type-C Port Manager Coming To Linux 4.12
GrSecurity Kernel Patches Will No Longer Be Free To The Public
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
Linux 4.11 Pushed Back: 4.11-rc8 Released
Popular News
Debian 9.0 "Stretch" Might Not Have UEFI Secure Boot Support
GRUB 2.02 Is Ready To Boot Your System
Kernel Developers Still Discussing Raising Linux's Compiler Requirements
Intel Optane Memory Now Available
openSUSE Leap 15 Will Succeed 42.3
Libreboot Is Now Considering Whether To Re-Join The GNU