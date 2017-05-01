AVR32 Architecture Called For Removal From Mainline Linux Kernel

It looks like the mainline Linux kernel will support one less CPU architecture come Linux 4.12.
The AVR32 architecture for 32-bit RISC micro-controllers designed in Norway and used in some Atmel products is set to be discontinued from the mainline kernel.
Hans-Christian Noren Egtvedt wrote on the kernel mailing list, "This will remove support for AVR32 architecture from the kernel and clean away the most obvious architecture related parts. Removing dead code in drivers is the next step."
This initial dropping of AVR32 architecure code from the mainline kernel comes in at over twenty-seven thousand lines of code.
