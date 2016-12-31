AVC VDENC Video Encoding Enabled For Intel Broxton & Kabylake
For those that don't recall, VDENC is a low-power, high-performance video encode engine added originally to Intel Skylake hardware. That aforelinked article covers the big benefits of using VDENC and the patches published earlier this year for enabling this Intel video encode engine on Linux.

Patches have now hit VA-API for enabling VDENC on the newer Broxton and Kabylake hardware for supporting MPEG AVC videos.

These latest patches are now in the intel-driver VA-API Git code if you are running Kabylake or Broxton hardware and looking for improved AVC video encode performance. It's also dependent upon some updated GuC/HuC patches.
