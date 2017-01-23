ASUS "Tinker Board" Powered By Rockchip ARM SoC, Supports Debian

Making its rounds this morning as a "Raspberry Pi competitor" is the Tinker Board from ASUS.The Tinker Board is ASUS' take on an ARM SBC similar to what's already offered by a plethora of vendors. The Tinker Board features a quad-core 1.8GHz ARM Cortex-A17 processor with ARM Mali T764 graphics and there is 2GB of DDR3 memory.This board also has Gigabit LAN, Bluetooth 4.0, 802.11n WiFi, and four USB 2.0 ports. The specs aren't all that bad with the Tinker Board slated to ship for around $50 USD -- ASUS even talks up its 4K video playback capabilities and the board being compatible with the Kodi HTPC software.

Debian is listed as the supported operating system of the Tinker Board. ASUS is also said to offer a customized version of Debian as the stock OS.The Tinker Board is expected to begin shipping next month. The board is currently available for pre-order