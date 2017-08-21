Another Ivy Bridge Era Motherboard Now Supported By Coreboot - ASRock B75 Pro3-M

For those still happen to be using an Intel Sandy/Ivy Bridge processor and have the ASRock B75 Pro3-M motherboard, it's now working under Coreboot.
Landing today in Coreboot Git is a port for this Intel B75 motherboard. The ASRock B75 Pro3-M supports dual-channel DDR3-1600, Gigabit LAN, and other features good for its time while being fitted within micro-ATX specifications.
The ASRock B75 Pro3-M is no longer being manufactured, but if you happen to have one of these boards or find it via used channels, it should be working with Coreboot. Coreboot has been tested with it using a Core i5 Ivy Bridge CPU but be forewarned some boots may fail and S3 resume isn't working either. This port comes in at 834 lines of new code.
