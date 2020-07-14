In addition to Linux 5.9 poised to bring ARMv8 Memory Tagging Extension support (MTE), another ARM architectural feature now queued up for introduction in this next kernel cycle is Translation Table Level support.
Translation Table Level, or TTL, is a feature supported in ARMv8.4+ for reducing the cost/overhead of TLB invalidation. TTL can speed up the translation lookaside buffer invalidation process as it contains a level hint of the page table walk holding the leaf entry for the address being invalidated.
As of this week the ARM TTL support is queued as part of the ARM64 changes slated to go into Linux 5.9 when the merge window opens next month.
