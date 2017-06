ARM's Cortex A55 and A75 processors have received their initial tuning support within the GCC 8 compiler code.GCC mainline code now has -mcpu/-mtune options for the cortex-a55 and cortex-a75 for tuning this best-in-class power efficiency and performance and highest performance application processors, respectively.More details on the GCC compiler tuning for the ARM A55/A75 can be found via this GCC commit . The work will be found in the GCC 8.1 stable release due out in H1'2018.