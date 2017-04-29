New ARM Support Going Into The Linux 4.12 Kernel
The ARM changes for the mainline Linux kernel are usually quite extensive each cycle and with the Linux 4.12 merge window likely opening on Sunday evening it will be no different this time around.

Arnd Bergmann has obviously already been staging a bulk of the ARM work for Linux 4.12. In digging through his arm-soc for-next tree provides a glimpse at what's ahead. Some of the work includes:

- Continued work around NVIDIA's Tegra186/Parker SoC, which is found in the Jetson TX2 developer board.

- Initial support for Rockchip's RK3328 quad-core Cortex-A53 SoC.

- Initial support for the LS2088A and LS1088A SoCs.

- New i.MX-based board support includes the I2SE i.MX28 Duckbill-2 boards, Gateworks Ventana i.MX6 GW5903/GW5904, Zodiac Inflight Innovations RDU2 board, Engicam i.CoreM6 Quad/Dual OpenFrame modules, and Boundary Device i.MX6 Quad Plus SOM.

- Continued work around Samsung Exynos ARMv8 SoCs including the Exynos 5433.

Plus a lot of DeviceTree updates and other changes as usual. Stay tuned for more details during the Linux 4.12 merge window the next two weeks.
