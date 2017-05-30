ARB_bindless_texture Updated For RadeonSI Gallium3D

Valve developer Samuel Pitoiset has updated his massive patch-set for implementing OpenGL's ARB_bindless_texture extension within the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
ARB_bindless_texture is needed to land for RadeonSI/Mesa support for Feral's upcoming Dawn of War III launch. It remains to be seen though if this set of ~64 patches will land in Mesa Git in time for the Dawn of War III Linux launch slated for 8 June.
ARB_bindless_texture is also optionally of help to games like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, HITMAN, DiRT Rally, Mad Max, and others. This bindless textures extension can measurably help a number of OpenGL Linux games, but when last checking with Pitoiset, a lot of the patches were still in flux and so not worth too much performance testing yet -- I'll check with him to see if these v2 patches are yet worth benchmarking.
With these v2 patches for ARB_bindless_texture in RadeonSI are a number of fixes and other code changes. Implementing this extension in Mesa Git for RadeonSI is taking about four thousand lines of code. The latest patches here.
