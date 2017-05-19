ARB_bindless_texture Patches Posted For RadeonSI Gallium3D
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 19 May 2017 at 02:07 PM EDT. 2 Comments
Samuel Pitoiset of Valve has posted a set of 65 patches needed for wiring in ARB_bindless_texture support inside RadeonSI Gallium3D.

Sam previously landed some common Mesa code for bindless textures while these 65 patches are needed for getting this OpenGL extension actually working for RadeonSI Gallium3D.

ARB_bindless_texture can be used for achieving greater OpenGL performance. Some games optionally using bindless textures are Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Hitman, DiRT Rally, and Mad Max -- common Feral Linux ports. Samuel also stated that the upcoming release of Dawn of War III will require this extension. So if Mesa/RadeonSI is to see support for this game when released next month, these 65 patches will need to be reviewed and merged within the next three weeks.

Test results shared by Samuel show Dawn of War 3 seeing greater performance when using the default bound/bindless mode. Samuel is still working on other performance improvements around this code. The 65 patches amount to over four thousand lines of new code and can be found on Mesa-dev.
