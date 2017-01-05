Float64 Support For Intel ANV Vulkan Driver Revised
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 5 January 2017 at 07:53 AM EST.
VULKAN --
Now that Igalia developers have landed their Haswell FP64 support and thereby hitting OpenGL 4.0 for these older generation Intel graphics processors, the latest Float64 patches have been sent out for the Intel Vulkan "ANV" driver.

Samuel Iglesias Gonsálvez of Igalia submitted his third version of these patches for enabling Float64 support inside the Intel Vulkan driver. Float64 for Vulkan is similar to the FP64 extension for OpenGL: allowing double-precision floating-point data types.

Back in December was an earlier version of Float64 for the Intel Vulkan driver.

Even if you're not interested in doubles support for the Intel Vulkan driver, this support is a prereq for landing other code inside the Intel Mesa OpenGL driver that is needed to advance Haswell's GL level to OpenGL 4.1 and beyond. Samuel commented with today's patches, "Our plan is to land this patch series in master before sending ARB_vertex_attrib64 patches for HSW for review as they depend on some of the patches of this series." ARB_vertex_attrib64 is the current and only blocker for Haswell having OpenGL 4.1+ in their Mesa driver.

This Float64 support for the Intel Vulkan driver though is for only Gen8 Broadwell hardware and newer. These latest patches can be found for testing on Mesa-dev.
