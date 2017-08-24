Vulkan Debug Report Extension For Intel's ANV Driver

Intel's open-source developer crew is now working on VK_EXT_debug_report as the latest Vulkan extension for their "ANV" Linux driver.
VK_EXT_debug_report is the debug report extension that allows for Vulkan layers and the drivers to provide a callback to the application/game of useful events for debugging problems / performance issues.
The Vulkan VK_EXT_debug_report extension is laid out via the Vulkan documentation.
Tapani Pälli of Intel today sent out the initia VK_EXT_debug_report code for the Mesa ANV driver. That work for now can be found on Mesa-dev.
